Khushnood Aftab appointed Chairman FPCCI body on IT

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Member Pakistan Computers Association, CEO Viper Technology Khushnood Aftab has been appointed Chairman, Standing Committee on IT, Business Processes and Outsourcing, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2018. He has also served as Vice Chairman of this committee in previous term. President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has greeted him in his message. About his appointment, CEO Viper Technology Khushnood Aftab has expressed his gratitude towards business community leader S. M. Munir and President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, They said “We will work for promotion of information technology and local brands. We will also try to get government taxes reduced for local industry to ensure more employment opportunities.”