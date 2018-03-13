Khushhali Microfinance signs agreement with1LINK

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited signed an agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited (1LINK), the largest switch in Pakistan to facilitate its customers with digital banking services. The signing ceremony was held at 1LINK’s head office Karachi.

The agreement was signed by Ghalib Nishter, CEO & President Khushhali Microfinance Bank and Mr. NajeebAgrawalla, CEO 1LINK. With this collaboration, Khushhali Microfinance Bank becomes the 36th member bank on 1LINK’s network to avail its full suite of products. This agreement will further the vision of the bank to promote financial inclusion and financial literacy in the country while strengthening its outreach to the marginalized communities. This agreement will also enable Khushhali Microfinance Bank to issue PayPak debit cards to its account holders and help promote the domestic payment scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghalib Nishtar, President & CEO, Khushhali Microfinance Bank, said “Khushhali Microfinance bank is actively investing in a strong technology foundation to enter the arena of digital banking.” He further added that given the future of banking industry is digital transaction channels, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is partnering with top notch service providers with the objective to acquire an all rounded robust and efficient technological infrastructure which is essential to provide innovative products and services to our customers.