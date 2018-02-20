Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s pre-tax profit up by 40pc

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) posted its financial results for the year 2017, posting appreciable growth in bottom line, accompanied by a dividend of Rs 0.53 per share.

KMBL’s pre-tax profit of Rs2.49 billion increased by 40 percent against last year’s profit of Rs1.78 billion. The increase in profit results from continued growth in the balance sheet and improved non-fund income.

The Bank maintains the largest network of 173 outlets and enjoys the largest market share in terms of loan portfolio, deposits and asset base in the micro-finance sector. Compared to last year, portfolio quality indicators also improved, with growth in loan book of 40 percent primarily led by the agriculture sector lending.

The Bank deposits expanded appreciably by over 100 percent as compared to last year and a strong built up was seen in urban operations.

KMBL is majority owned by a consortium of investors including one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks (UBL), and Blue Chip international investors with expertise in the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise finance.