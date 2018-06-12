Khushhali Microfinance Bank signs MoU with PTCL for employees financing scheme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) and Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a financing scheme for the assistance of PTCL employees.

The agreement was signed by Saadia Mansoor, General Manager, HR Operations, PTCL and Ghalib Nishtar, PresidentKMBL. The agreement signing ceremony was also witnessed by the senior management of both the organizations.

KMBL has offered a wide range of financing services to PTCL employees including purchase of Motorbikes through Value Chain from Honda Pakistan, salary loans, health insurance products, deposit side products, and house improvement loans.

Ghalib Nishtar welcomed the guests and expressed his views about the existing KMBL partnerships, “Khushhali Microfinance Bank being a leading financial institution already has alliances with organizations like Pakistan Post, PTV-Peshawar &Lahore and Provincial Housing Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This exclusive arrangement with PTCL is aligned to our goal of responsibly expanding financial services, through innovative product offerings and I hope this partnership will really benefit the employees of PTCL”.

Speaking on the occasion, Saadia Mansoor appreciated the product offering of Khushhali Microfinance Bank and said “PTCL aims to facilitate responsible borrowing for our employees and make easy access of financing schemes for individuals as we strongly believe in employee welfare, betterment and growth and this initiative is a part of our long-standing commitment to facilitate our employees.”

MoU between KMBL and PTCL is a strategic initiative which will enable both entities to expand their services. It will also be marked as a breakthrough achievement in developing long term relationships between telecom and microfinance sectors in Pakistan.