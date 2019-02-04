Khushhali Bank selects C Square to deploy Genesys management solution

Staff Reporter

In its vision and aspiration to innovate and lead in the Customer Experience Management domain, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) entrusted C Square to deploy Contact Center/CX Solution by Genesys and Avantage CRM, one of the best rated solutions globally. Given the changing customer expectations during this fast paced digital transformation in the banking sector, Khushhali Microfinance Bank realizes the need to provide prompt, reliable and quality customer service across all touch points.

Genesys Solution’s digital engagement multi-channel tools will support the long term vision of automation and efficiency of Khushhalibank in the customer experience domain.

The agreement identifying the areas of collaboration between the two institutions was signed at Khushhalibank’s head office in Islamabad on February 01, 2019. The agreement was signed by Ghalib Nishtar, President Khushhalibank and Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO C Square.

President KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar, said about the agreement “Customer satisfaction is a priority at KMBL. Since C Square is an expert in customer experience management, our collaboration with it marks yet another important initiative taken by the microfinance bank to provide enhanced customer experience. Under the agreement, we will avail a variety of services including Gensys voice portal, Gensys outbound, Gensys Social Media and Avantage CRM.”

After successfully deploying more than 60+ Contact Centers across EMEA region with the ultimate customer experience, C Square is now working with Khushhali Microfinance Bank – a leading microfinance bank in Pakistan. Maintaining a strong focus on delivering value through close collaboration with clients, in-house experts and innovative forward-looking solutions, C Square has evolved into one of the fastest growing Customer Experience Management solution provider in EMEA region.

“Switching to the Genesys® contact center platform will help Khushhali Microfinance Bank take their customer experience into the new digital era. We are excited to work with such a forward-looking organization that constantly wants to improve customer experience and cross-channel engagement” says, Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO C Square.

