Khushhali Bank holds training for women entrepreneurs

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

As part of their Women’s Day celebration, Khushhali Microfinance Bank conducted a free of cost training for the budding female entrepreneurs to equip them with marketable skills that can help them create and engage in home-based income generating activities.

The bank is always actively working towards identifying empowerment opportunities for women so they can excel as professionals, support their families and break down societal barriers.

Khushhali Micro-finance Bank, the leading microfinance institution of Pakistan, held a free-of-cost training on the preparation of juices, jams, cheese and ketchup for females as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.The training, organized in collaboration with National Agricultural Research Council at the NARC Institute in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

Established in 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank was the first microfinance bank in Pakistan and currently, it has a network of 173 outlets. Recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit in Pakistani women, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has always supported women by offering loans and savings programs designed to help them start their businesses, be it in industries such as agriculture and livestock or home-based enterprises. Currently, 28 percent of their bank loan clients are women.

Khushali Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, Ghalib Nishtar said, “Khushali bank has always encouraged the financial inclusion of women; we believe that empowered women lead to flourishing communities, which in turn benefits the national progress and prosperity.”

“The free-of-cost training was specifically designed to impart knowledge and skills to women that will be beneficial for them in the long run, ensuring a continuous cycle of growth. Keeping in view the positive response to the training, we also plan to conduct similar kinds of training in other cities with the objective to promote self-employment opportunities for females across Pakistan,” he added.