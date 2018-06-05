Khushhali Bank, AKRS to boost GB’s economy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entered in to an agreement with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) for value chain partnership in Gilgit-Baltistan region. Under this agreement, AKRSP will support KMBL in developing customized financials services as per the needs of the region’s people. The aim is to increase financial inclusion in the area and give the locals an opportunity to reach their optimal economic potential.

The signing ceremony between the two entities was graced by Ghalib Nishtar, president – KMBL and Muzzaffar Uddin, GM – AKRSP, including senior management. They both also agreed upon carrying out awareness campaignsto increase understanding about the benefits of formal financial services – on an individual and community level.

“There is a need in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of a robust financial infrastructure, whereby the formal financial sector is extended into a previously underserved area. I am sure this partnership with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme will allow us to provide the people of GB customized, much needed financing for their business activities, which in turn, will improve economic activity and livelihoods,” said Ghalib Nishtar, while speaking on the occasion.

Since 1982, AKRSP has been actively working in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral areas on development and uplift of local communities. The organization manages multiple programmes including skill enhancement trainings as well as employment generation opportunities through third party initiatives with the overall aim to improve the quality of life for the areas’ people.

“We believe that access to appropriate financial services is a key enabler for long-term economic progress and human development, not just in Gilgit-Baltistan, but across other underserved areas too. Our partnership with Khushhali Bank looks to create a robust financial system in this area, so individuals can take maximum benefits out of their various microfinance offerings. We will work together todevelop financial services, including digital offerings, in order to boost the local economy through improved access to finance for all,” said Muzzaffar Uddin.