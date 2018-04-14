Khushal leads opening day

Asghar Khan Memorial National Amateur Golf C’ship

Peshawar

Khushal Khan led the opening day round with his four under Net 68 over 18 holes of the 54-holes 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial National Amateur Golf Championship which got under way here at lush green PAF Golf Course on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 150 golfers in 12 and below, HCP 13-18, Senior Amnateur, Veteran, Ladies, Boys Under-14 and Under-17 are competing in the Championship. Khushal Khan, a promising golfer, carded par 36 at front nine and one under par 35, at back nine with four birdies and a bogey at hole no. 16 par-3. Khushal Khan, a four Handicapper, played well and hit all regulations with his superb long drives.

Another known Amateur Inayat Ullah Yousafzai carded a two under Net 70. He scored a gross 75, three over par with 37, one over par, at front nine and two over par 38 at front nine including three birdies and missed strokes at hole no. 1, 2, 5, 9 and 15.

Squander Leader Ihsan Ilahi carded a two under Net 70. The most promising round was played by Shayan Yousafzai who carded seven under 65 in HCP 13-18. To pay rich tribute to late Asghar Khan, a former Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force legendary, the Championship, which is an annual feature of the golfing calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation, leading amateur golfers of the country including golfers of the national teams are taking part.—APP