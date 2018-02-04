Khushal Express 19/Up and 20/Down plying between Peshawar and Karachi was the only source of the people of area to get to Karachi and other cities of the country but due to abolishing of its stop at Injra Railway Station, the people who intend to travel Karachi or Peshawar are suffering badly. It is worth mentioning that the people of the area who intend to travel Karachi or other cities of the country not only suffer but railways’ department has also deprived of the large portion of income to be earned from the large numbers of travellers boarding on and off at Injra Railway Station owing to abolishing of Khushal Express Stop.

Moreover, thousands of students from different parts of the country have no option except travelling through Khushal Express also experience a lot of difficulties to get to their Jamah-i-Paracha Injra for studying Islamic Education. The Federal Minister for Railways and high-ups of railways department are requested to restore the abolished stop of Khushal Express at Injra Railway Station in the larger interest of people of the area.

FAREED AHMED KHAN

Attock

