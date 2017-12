LAHORE :Leader of the Opposition in theNational Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah condoled over the demise of mother of PTI leader Syed Samsam Bukhari by visiting his residence here on Friday.He offered Fateha for the late mother of the PTI leaderand prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in theeternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.Pakistan Peoples Party Ulema Wing President, Allama

Orignally published by APP