Khurshid visits Sadaqat residence

City Reporter

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah visited the residence of late PPP executive body member Sadaqat Ali Shah here Friday.

Accompanied by PPP Lahore President Azizur Rehman Chan, he offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

Later, talking to the media, Khurshid Shah said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always played a politics on principles. On the appointment of Sherry Rehman as leader of opposition in the Senate, he said, she was a seasoned politician.