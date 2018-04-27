Khurshid Shah terms article 62, 63 black laws of Zia

ISLAMABAD : Opposition leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah on Friday termed article 62 and 63 of the constitution as black laws of former military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq.

In his statement, Shah maintained that he repeatedly asked Nawaz Sharif for his cooperation in eliminating the laws but the former premier did nothing.

He urged that Parliament should be independent in taking its own decisions.

While speaking about the federal budget set to presented today in Parliament, the opposition leader said that PML-N is setting up a new tradition through the one-year budget.

He recommended that the ruling party should only present the budget of four months.

Commenting on the disqualification of foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Shah said that he is not delighted over the news as it would have been better if the matter was sent to parliament.

Orignally published by INP