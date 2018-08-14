Khurshid Shah submits nomination papers for NA speaker election

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah on Tuesday submitted his nomination papers for the election of Speaker at the National Assembly Secretariat in Islamabad.

Talking to the media, Khurshid Shah said that he is confident of his victory in the election. He pointed out that he is member of the parliament for over three decades and he has good relations with the elected representatives.

He said a functional parliament is important for a strong democracy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Qasim Khan Suri also submitted his nomination papers for the slot of the NA deputy speaker.

On the occasion, Suri said that the NA will be made fully functional. He said his party enjoys majority in the house and he is confident of his victory in the elections. He said practical steps will be taken to address the problems of Balochistan.

The polling will be held on August 15 during NA session.

Share on: WhatsApp