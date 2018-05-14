Khurshid Shah asks PM Abbasi to explain national security matters in Parliament

ISLAMABAD : Opposition leader in National Assmebly Syed Khurshid Shah on Monday urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to explain the matters related to nation security in the Parliament.

He maintained that the premier should take the parliament into confidence over the decisions taken in National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

“We are all responsible of the matters concerning national security,” Shah uttered.

“Words contain various meaning. Those on significant positions should think before speaking,” he asserted.

Nawaz is related to the present government while I am from the opposition therefore; the government should decide what should be done of the issue, he affirmed.

Speaking over the NSC meeting held in the aftermath of the remarks given by Nawaz Sharif, Shah said, “I came to know about the meeting and the invitation this morning. But decided not to attend the session.”