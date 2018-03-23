Khurshid, Maryam slam Sh Rashid’s demand of judicial martial law

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah on Thursday termed Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid’s statement about ‘judicial martial law’ as unconstitutional. Responding to AML chief’s remarks, Khurshid Shah said such statements can only be vocalized by the ones who were either part of martial law or were at supporting end of it.

Followers of democracy in the country can never consider imposition of ‘martial law’, he continued. Opposition leader further stated that the procedure of forming interim government is clear and apparent in the Constitution and no one is above the rule of law. Those advising judicial martial law will be considered as rebels, he added.

He also rejected Nawaz Sharif’s offer to discuss formation of interim government with him. He asked, ‘Why should I speak to Nawaz Sharif for interim PM? Even it’s not appropriate for me to discuss matter with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).’

Meanwhile, daughter of former prime minister and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday in veiled reference to AML chief Sheikh Rasheed lashed out at him for demanding judicial martial law in the country.

Talking to media persons after returning from the accountability court, Maryam said that what should be expected from a 70-year-old person who after demanding for judicial martial law says he had not come with preparations.

Her husband and PML-N MNA Capt (retd) Safdar said that Rasheed gave the suggestion to repeal constitution and asked as to how such a person who suggest abrogation of the constitution be termed as a Pakistani.

‘The chief justice should take serious notice of such comments from him,’ he said adding a suo moto be taken on the issue and the lawmaker be inquired as to on whose directions, he had given such a statement.—INP