Khursheed’s remand extended till Dec 12

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

An accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah till December 12 in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. Shah’s defence counsel argued with the court that 82 days have been passed since his client’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, however the accountability watchdog could have produced any concrete evidence against his client. “There is nothing in the case against Khursheed Shah […] Asif Ali Zardari is under NAB’s detention from the last 120 days,” the defence counsel stated. Contrarily, the NAB’s prosecutor told the court that for further investigation into the case against the arrested leader, a permission has been sought from the chairman of the bureau. “Upon grant of permission, the court will be informed accordingly […] 90 days are not completed since Khursheed Shah’s judicial remand,” he said, while pleading with the court for granting extension in Shah’s judicial remand for another 15 days.