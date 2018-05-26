Khursheed to approach parliamentary committee

Talks for top caretaker

Observer Report

Islamabad

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah on Friday said that after five unsuccessful rounds of talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over picking a candidate for caretaker PM, he will now be approaching the Parliamentary Committee.

Shah said that for discussion on the caretaker setup, he will write a letter to Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as it is time to take the matter to the committee. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Shah added that by Tuesday he will send the letter to Sadiq.

“I will also send the speaker names of two lawmakers who should be part of the committee,” Shah said, adding that he had given the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbasi Jillani as nominations for the top seat.

According to the Constitution, the candidate for caretaker premier is decided by the PM and the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly. In case talks prove inconclusive, the speaker of the NA convenes a committee which will then discuss existing nominations.

In the event that the Parliamentary Committee also fails to agree on a candidate, the matter is handed to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The ECP then takes a decision with consultation from all parties and announces a caretaker PM.