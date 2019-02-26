Khursheed Shah inaugurates flower exhibition at IBA University

Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday inaugurated the “Flower Exhibition” at Sukkur IBA University, where a variety of colourful flowers were put on display.

He lauded the efforts of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) management, faculty and the staff for maintenance of greenery at the campus.

He said the IBA was the best university and I am honoured to be a part of it. Green and blossomed environment has pleasant effects upon people, while it also minimizes the impact of hot weather, he added.

He said that during 1970’s forests covered 3 percent of the land but deforestation has caused it to reduce to mere 0.5 percent which was an alarming situation. Trees and flowers were nature’s beauty and we should take a good care of them, he added.

Shah said “we should take a part to bring green revolution in the country”.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui thanked Khursheed Shah for his visit.

Registrar IBA University, Engr Zahid Hussain Khan in his address said that management, faculty and staff of the university perform their respective duties with utmost honesty and dedication. He appreciated the efforts of gardeners and supporting staff.

At the end, cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed among the gardeners by the leader of the opposition. Government officials, members of trade and industry, and civil society were present at the exhibition to express their love for flowers.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp