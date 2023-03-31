Khursheed Shah for allocating 15% of GDP to build new water reservoirs

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Frida y suggested National Assembly (NA) for allocating 15 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the construction of water reservoirs.

Responding to a ‘Calling Attention notice in the National Assembly regarding a notice issued by India to Pakistan for modifications in the Indus-Wasters Treaty 1960’ he said: “I suggest the NA shall pass a resolution demanding allocation of 15 per cent of GDP for the construction of water reservoirs as survival of the nation links with the construction of new water reservoirs.”

Khurseed Shah warned, ”The country will suffer if the construction of water reservoirs was not given priority and due attention.”

He said rapid population growth demanded the construction of more water reservoirs to meet the water requirement for drinking and agriculture purposes.

The minister said the country’s water storage capacity would improve with the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

He regretted that the main reason behind poverty in the country was the non-utilization of natural resources appropriately, stressing the need for tapping their resources full potential by taking corrective measures.