Khursheed Shah denies of being consulted by party for Chairman Senate slot

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khurshid Shah said that he hasn’t been yet consulted by the party for chairman Senate slot, however Asif Zardari did not reject the name of Raza Rabbani as chairman Senate.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Saturday, Syed Khursheed Shah said that Asif Zardari has not rejected the candidature of Raza Rabbani as chairman Senate but he has replied only to the offer Muhammad Nawaz Sharif regarding Rabbani.

The party did not consult me over the Senate chairman as it considered me busy in some other matters, he said while replying to a question.

Khursheed Shah was of the view that although PPP has not majority but accumulating opposition votes it can win the chairman Senate slot.

Orignally published by INP