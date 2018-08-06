Khursheed seeks Mengal’s support for NA Speaker

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday contact Balochistan National Party-Mengal Chief Akhtar Mengal.

Khursheed Shah sought support from Akhtar Mengal for the election of Speaker National Assembly.

Akhtar Mengal replied he is coming to Islamabad next week, will give response after consulting with the party leaders.

Earlier on August 03, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal along with key party members met with Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Sources said that matters of mutual interest, election-2018, current political situation and formation of governments in Balochistan and center came discussion in the meeting.

