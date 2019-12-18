Khursheed released from NAB detention

Sukkur

People’s Party’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah was released from NAB detention of three months on Wednesday after accountability court granted him bail Tuesday in assets beyond means reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the decision of his release in Sindh High Court.

Shah could not be released Tuesday as his release orders were not issued due to end of the working hours of court. As the accountability court judge Ameer Ali Mahesar went on leave today, Khursheed Shah reached the District and Sessions Judge Sukkur’s court in an ambulance to submit surety bond of a bail amount of Rs five million. The court issued release order of Shah after he deposited the surety bond.–INP