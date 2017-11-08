Khursheed: Govt not ready to bring delimitation bill to CCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said on Tuesday that the government was reluctant to bring the fresh delimitation bill before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

“The approval of the CCI for new delimitation of constituencies is a constitutional requirement, but I don’t know why the government fears bringing up the issue there,” the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader told reporters in Islamabad.

Commenting on a committee formed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to woo political parties, the PPP leader said perhaps it was “too little, too late now”. Flanked by party colleague Naveed Qamar, Shah also lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for shelving Tuesday’s National Assembly session to “dodge” the electoral reforms bill.

“The session was scheduled to last till Tuesday and shelving it at the last minute was a big joke,” he said.

Senate – the upper house of Parliament – had passed the bill last month to scrap the controversial provision that allowed Nawaz Sharif to get re-elected as the head of PML-N in the aftermath of Supreme Court verdict that ousted him form the PM office. The Senate ruled that no person, not qualified to become a member of parliament, can hold any party office.