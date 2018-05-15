Khursheed asks Abbasi to take Parliament into confidence on security matters

Islamabad

Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to explain the matters related to nation security in the Parliament. He maintained that the premier should take the parliament into confidence over the decisions taken in National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

“We are all responsible of the matters concerning national security,” Shah uttered.“Words contain various meaning. Those on significant positions should think before speaking,” he asserted.”—INP