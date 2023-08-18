ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s mobile digital communication company Telenor announces the appointment of Khurrum Ashfaque as the company’s CEO effective September 15, 2023.

Ashfaque, currently serving as Telenor’s Chief Operating Officer, has years of international experience in the telecom sector. He has also held other key positions in the company.

He replaced Irfan Wahab, who has been promoted as Senior Vice President (SVP) in Telenor Asia, and will continue duties as Chair of the Board of Directors in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB).

Sharing his views after being named for the coveted role, Ashfaque showered praises on his predecessor who according to him leaves behind a legacy of innovation and growth. Khurram also mentioned committing to build upon that foundation.

In a statement, he said “As we navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape, my focus will be on empowering our customers and driving digital transformation. Together with our dedicated team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional services and contribute to Pakistan’s digital future.”

The outgoing CEO Irfan Wahab said it was incredible journey to lead Telenor Pakistan, marked by dedication, innovation, and the unwavering commitment of our exceptional team.

“As I move on from this role, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude. Telenor Pakistan, its people, and the communities we serve will forever hold a special place in my heart. I wish Khurrum the best in his new role and am assured that under his leadership our teams will continue to empower the communities, drive positive change and impact lives. I am excited and looking forward to contributing to Telenor’s broader regional ambitions with my experiences and insights,” he said.