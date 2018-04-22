Khurram to participateins SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting

Islamabad

Federal Defence Minister, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan will arrive in Beijing on Monday on a two-day official visit to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled to be on Tuesday. On the first day of his visit, the minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and discuss ways and means to further enhance defence cooperation between the two countries, official sources confirmed here on Saturday. Khurram Dastgir along with defence ministers of other SCO-member states will hold an important group meeting with Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The defence minister is also likely to hold separate bilateral meetings with defence ministers of SCO countries on the same day. On the second day, the defence minister will visit Tiananmen Square and present flower basket at the monument of People’s Heros.—APP