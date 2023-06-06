Khurram lays foundation of 500/132kV grid station in Faisalabad

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan laid the foundation stone of 500/132-kV grid station at Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), Sahianwala, here on Monday.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership believed in serving mass. It always preferred to initiate development projects in the country so that life standard of masses could be improved by providing them with basic amenities at their doorsteps. He said that the PML-N government had launched a number of mega projects including transmission lines, new grid stations, industrial cities and CPEC in addition to eliminating the menace of terrorism and load-shedding during its tenure 2013-18.

Later, the incompetent rulers were imposed on the country, who did not launch even a single public welfare or development scheme. He said that the incompetent rulers had committed criminal negligence which increased price of development projects manifold and now the nation was facing its consequences.

He said that the PML-N government established new grid stations near Painsara and Lalian few months ago, which saved Rs1.5 billion for FESCO. If these schemes were not completed, the people had to pay this amount in their electricity bills.—APP