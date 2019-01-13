Khurram KCCI Acting President

Karachi

Khurram Shahzad, Senior Vice President KCCI has assumed charge as Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during the absence of President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda who departed for Saudi Arabia on Friday evening to lead a business delegation. Khurram Shahzad has remained associated with the Karachi Chamber since past many years and has dedicatedly served the business and industrial community of Karachi by discharging his services for numerous sub-committees of Karachi Chamber as well prior to becoming the Senior Vice President. While assuming charge as Acting President, Khurram Shahzad vowed to make all out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community under Businessmen Group’s Policy of ‘Public Service’.

