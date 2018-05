LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that (Imran Khan) Naizi and (Asif Ali) Zardari have given their people nothing except for despair and miseries. “If Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, we will set new records of development in these provinces,” he promised.

Orignally published by APP