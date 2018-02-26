Khurram Dastgir attends Unmanned Systems Exhibition in UAE

ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan visited Abu Dhabi on the invitation of the UAE government to attend the third session of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference.According to a message received here on Monday, on the sidelines of the conference, Dastgir had a detailed meeting with UAE Minister of State for Defence,Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bowsrdi and discussed ways and means to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries.The minister also congratulated the visionary leadership of UAE on the successful holding of the exhibition.APP

