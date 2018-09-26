Khubaib Taekwondo begins today

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

Fourth inter Khubaib Taekwondo Championship will start today under the supervision of Khubaib Foundation’s administration and Chairman of Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan. The 4-day event from Sept 27 to Sept 30 of both male and female fights and Poomsae competition will be held at Sports Complex of Khubaib College, Haripur.

Five hundred athletes will participate in this tournament belonging to different cities of Pakistan as well Azad Jammu and Kashmir which are trained by Korean coach Mr. Sung Jae Le and sports manager of Khubaib Foundation Muhammad Sohail.

Organizer of this event Chairman of Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan expressed his satisfaction over the preparations by his team for the championship.

