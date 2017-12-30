Khubaib players help Islamabad achieve 3rd position in taekwondo

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

Taekwondo teams of Federally Administered Tribal Areas secured first position with four gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals; Gilgit Baltistan got second position with four gold medals, two silver and two bronze and Islamabad achieved third position by winning two gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals in second Inter-provincial Quaid-i-Azam games held at Islamabad Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, taekwondo team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched one gold medal, one silver and four bronze for fourth position in the contests.

Taekwondo players of Khubaib Foundation, a welfare and non-profitable organization took part to represent the flag of Islamabad. Fighters belonging to Khubaib Foundation played a vital role in achieving third position by Islamabad getting gold, silver.