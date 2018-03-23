Khubaib players bag 1 gold, 3 bronze in National Games

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

Khubaib Taekwondo academy clinched one gold and four bronze medals in 4th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inter-provincial national games held at Qayyum Stadiam in Peshawar.

In the catagory of fly-weight player of Islamabad team as well as belonging to Khubaib Foundation Hussain Anjum clinched gold medal in National games. Instead of one gold medal four bronze medals also went to the participents of Khubaib Foundation.

Saqlain Abdullah, Arifullah, Imran and Usman were the winners of bronze medals.

Chairmen Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmad khan appreciated the victorious fights of orphan players of Khubaib Foundation.

While talking to the staff of Khubaib Foundation and Sports Manager Muhammad Sohail, Chairman of Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed, said that these victories are great honour for us that our orphan and helpless students have fought memorable fights at national level.

General Secretary of Islamabad Taekwondo Association Mehmood Shah Kazmi also lauded the performance of players of Khubaib Foundation and their coach Muhammad Sohail.