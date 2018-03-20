Khosa: We can’t say there isn’t any money laundering evidence

Axact CEO case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that at this point it would be incorrect to say that there is no evidence of money laundering against Shoaib Sheikh — the CEO of controversial ‘IT company’ Axact.The observation was made by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing Sheikh’s appeal regarding the rejection of his bail by Sindh High Court.

On February 26, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) had arrested Sheikh after the SHC rejected his bail request and accepted the agency’s appeal against his earlier ac-quittal in a money laundering case.

During the hearing, Sheikh’s lawyer insisted that his client and the company were not involved in any money laundering.