Khosa terms Imran’s arrest ‘illegal’, ‘unconstitutional’

Former governor Punjab and senior lawyer Latif Khosa on Wednesday has marked the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan a sheer violation of the law and the constitution. In a statement, he said that this was a deliberate move of the government to put the election issue on the back burner because “These people do not believe in the democratic process.”

He added that contempt of court was committed because Imran Khan had gone for biometrics (inside the IHC premises), the door was broken there, and the property of the High Court was damaged. Khosa also questioned the authenticity of the case against Imran Khan, stating that trusts were for the convenience of the people and that there was no evidence that the former premier had taken money for himself.

The prominent lawyer said the decision of the Supreme Court had not been brought to the notice of the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq due to which the arrest was termed ‘legal’. He also hoped that Imran Khan would get relief from the Supreme Court.—INP