Khokhar, Shahbaz elected PHF president, secretary

Islamabad

Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Shahbaz Ahmad Sr were unanimously elected as president and secretary of the PHF, respectively on Tuesday for a term of four years.

The PHF elections were held here, in which Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Muhammad Saeed Khan and Ch. Ismail Gujjar were elected as vice-presidents. Muhammad Ikhlaq was elected as the treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, the election was held under the election commission. Talking about the hockey affairs, he said we have and will be working on to improve domestic hockey.

“We are holding competitions between both senior and junior men’s teams for the uplift of the game,” he said and added “We will be building a formidable hockey team in these 4years.”—APP