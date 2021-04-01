Khokhar regrets PPP’s use of ‘BAP votes’for Gilani

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Wednesday regretted his party’s alleged move to accept the votes of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members to get Yousuf Raza Gilani elected as the opposition leader in the upper house, in the first such admission by a PPP leader.

In a statement, Khokhar said he believed the PPP’s decision to use the votes of “government members” had both harmed the opposition’s cause and damaged the party’s ideological stance.

ex-PM Gilani was declared as the opposition leader in the Senate on Friday, a development that took the two main component parties — PPP and PML-N — in the opposition PDM further apart.