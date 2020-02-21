Khojaly Genocide against Azerbaijani civilians

MUHAMMAD SHEHARYAR JAVED Located on the west bank of of the largest lake in the world, the Caspian Sea, is a country by the name of Azerbaijan. Endowed with multiple gifts by nature it holds an important place in the society of nations. It enjoys several climate types owing to its varied landscape which ranges from mountains to plains to the lake-side shores of the Caspian Sea. Additionally, its geographical location at the crossroads of northsouth and east-west trade routes makes it one of the most important states in the region, if not the world. With an increasing realization of the potential of the region as a gateway between the Eastern Europe and Western Asia, the region boasts one the fastest growing economies. Additionally, it is an oil-rich nation which increases its stake in the global energy market; which the state has been successfully leveraging for its development and growth. Azerbaijan is a key player and an important stakeholder in the global politics. Alongside all of this, Azerbaijan has been embroiled in a conflict which has been thrust down its throat by an antagonistic neighbor – Armenia. Azerbaijan got its first taste of independence on 28th May, 1918. Though shortly afterwards in 1920 it was conscripted into the Soviet Union. The intervening period marked the start of one of the longest standing feuds in the world. Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over territorial disputes in three of the regions namely – Nakchivan, Zangezur and Karabakh. Going over the fates of the three regions in order let us start from Nakchivan. Nakchivan is located to the east of Armenia, separated from the mainland Azerbaijan. It is a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan. Through Nakchivan, Azerbaijan shares an 11-km border with Turkey. Nakchivan also saw fighting during the Nagorno-Karbakh War of late 1980s. As a result, Armenia illegally occupies a part of the region. Nakchivan, also happens to be the birthplace of Azerbaijan’s national hero and now deceased president Heydar Aliyev. Moving on, Zangezur, renamed to Syunik, became part of Armenia when as mentioned the region was conscripted into the Soviet Union. Today, Syunik stands as the southern most province of Armenia which separates Nakchivan and mainland Azerbaijan. The last of the three regions Karabakh is the most contested and the major unresolved dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Just as Zangezur became a part of Armenia during the period of Soviet Union, Karabakh was declared a part of Azerbaijan. However, Armenian intransigence ensued and the the issue stands unresolved to date. During the last days of the Soviet Union, war erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The war started in 1988 was to continue till 1994, when a ceasefire was a signed. The Armenian belligerency was a blatant violation of international norms and flagrant violation of international law. To date the region of Karabakh is internationally recognized as the territory of Azerbaijan. With several resolutions by the international community, through various forums including the United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), has backed Azerbaijan’s claim to Karabakh. The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, most commonly referred to as the Nagorno-Karabakh War, flared up when the Armenians within the Soviet Union raised the issue as a response to Mikhail Gorbachev’s policy of glasnost – “openness.” The settled issue of Karabakh was once again dug up as an opportunistic endeavor. A series of protests and counter-protests broke out which raised the tensions in a cyclic pattern. To escalate matters further, the Armenians in various towns and villages started harassing the Azerbaijanis. Many were forced to flee and some were killed. There was no end to the ever increasing tensions. Inter-ethnic violence soon ensued. In a bloody episode in the history of not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but of the world, both sides suffered heavy losses. However, history has spoken its truth in laying blame on one and vindicating the other. Following the breakout of violence in 1988, the first attempt to cease hostilities was made in 1991 which came to an abrupt end when an Azerbaijani helicopter carrying a peacekeeping mission was shot down near the Karakend village. Hence, it is referred to as the Karakend tragedy. Everyone on board died in the crash. The February of 1992, stood witness to the barbarism of the Armenian forces at Khojalay. A town that was under the control of Azerbaijan and served as a forward base. Armenian forces set their eyes on it and had it encircled and instituted a cut off of the town from all routes to starve off the supplies to the town. Then came the butchering. The civilian population, including women and children, was openly fired upon. Those fleeing were chased and shot. Those who happen to come across an Armenian check-post on their exodus were shot dead. It was an episode of absolute worst of humanity on broad display. Azerbaijan’s official statistics place the number of civilian deaths at 613. Conservative estimates put that number at 485. Boston Globe put it a little north of 1000. The Khojalay massacre was one of very few incidents in recent history where every independent organization of varying ideological roots agreed on who was to blame for the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians in an act of utter disgust. Human Rights Watch, Memorial and Helsinki Watch place the blame for the slaughter at Khojalay squarely on the shoulders of Armenian forces. Though the Khojalay massacre unmasked the brutal nature of the conflict, and though throughout the conflict the international community has consistently recognized Armenia as the aggressor and Azerbaijan as the rightful state to exercise sovereignty in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the international community failed to act. Since the ceasefire, Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE) in 2005, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2008 and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) in 2008 and 2010 passed resolution declaring Armenia the aggressor and calling upon it withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani territories. The conflict may not be resolved to date; however, with the passage of time the balance of power is tilting in favor of Azerbaijan. With an ever growing economy, Azerbaijan is able to shore up its armed forces. Moreover, with the international community backing its claim and law on its side the situation looks hopeful. Armenia must realize its errors and must in line with the PACE, UNGA and OIC resolutions unilaterally and unconditionally withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It is also incumbent upon the international community to play their part in ensuring a peaceful resolution to this longstanding conflict. They must bear down collective pressure on the Armenians to comply with the rules and norms of the international law and order. Lastly, by increasing its stake, and in turn leveraging it, in the global trade and improving its soft power through propagation of prestige and effective communication of its rightful stance, Azerbaijan should further garner support for its claim. Azerbaijan has had to deal with an antagonistic neighbor since its first independence in 1918. The conflict has been taxing and brutal. It has been embroiled in a conflict not of its own making, but one which has been thrust down its throat. Hopefully, Azerbaijan will be vindicated in practical realm, in accordance with its moral vindication through the support of the international community at large.