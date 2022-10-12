Khloé Kardashian boldly unfolds her cancer fear

Khloe Kardashian, The American media sensation, has revealed she has had a tumor removed from her face following a skin cancer fear.

The 38-year-old celebrity revealed the details of her health crisis on Tuesday, saying that after finally having a persistent bump on her face examined, doctors advised her to have “urgent surgery.”

Khloé Kardashian has been spotted wearing a plaster across one cheek several times over the past few weeks, leaving fans to wonder why. Now, the reality star has bravely opened up and revealed that she recently had a small tumor removed from her face as a result of a skin cancer scare.

The mother of two claims she is speaking up about her own health experience in the hopes of increasing awareness and averting a similar situation from happening to another family.

The Good News

Khloe was thrilled to report that her doctor “could get it all” and that all of her margins now appear to be “clean.”

“A few days later, I received word that urgent surgery was required to remove a tumor from my face. I called Beverly Hills’ greatest surgeon, Dr. Garth Fischer, who is a close family friend and who I knew would take excellent care of my face.”

She said, “I’m so glad we detected this early. “I’m fortunate in that all I have to show for it is a scar. I’ll always be grateful because other individuals aren’t as fortunate as me.”

The National Health Service (NHS) advises keeping a watch on your moles since a change in size, color, or texture could be a sign that something is wrong in addition to a lump on the skin like Khloé had.