‘Khidmat Markaz’ receives 20568 calls

Police 15 ‘Khidmat Center’ Rawalpindi received 20568 calls during last three months and issued 5579 character certificates, 2418 driving learner permits and verified 89 personal verification forms.

Similarly, 1448 vehicles and 483 motorcycles were checked and issued verification certificates. According to a police spokesman, Police 15 responded 1865 calls while 3564 phone calls received during the period were to seek legal and other assistance. He said, 15139 calls made on Police 15 were bogus.

All out efforts are made to facilitate the citizens and the center maintains the proper computerized record of the calls.—APP

