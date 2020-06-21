Kheri Murat to be developed as protected park: Amin

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the Kheri Murat forest area would be developed as a protected national park. Talking to media, the Adviser said as many as seven national parks including Khari Murat would be developed across the country under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) programme to conserve the dwindling ecological, wildlife and biodiversity habitats who were rapidly depleting due to human activities and climate change.

He added that Green Stimulus Package was announced by the government to revive the halted plantation under 10BTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plantation was being carried out as per the standard operating procedures of wearing mask, maintaining social distance and avoid close contact with people having symptoms of coronavirus. Amin said the initiative would help encourage eco-tourism and nature conservation and would be like killing two birds with one stone.

To a question, he said Kheri Murat national park would be in Kheri Murat tehsil Fatehjang which was under Attock district and sprawls over an area of 8740 acres. He added that its boundaries in North were touching 9 villages, on South its boundaries touch 8 villages, on East its bounderies were touching Kheri Murat village and Rawalpindi and on the West it was touching hills close to village Gali Jageer.