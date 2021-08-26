Khazar Farhadov assumes charges as Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Khazar Nadir oglu Farhadov on Thursday assumed charge as new ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

The Azerbaijan embassy in a tweet said that Khazar Farhadov haved arrived in Islamabad and assumed his office.

H.E. Mr.Khazar Farhadov @k_farhadov, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 to the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan 🇵🇰 arrived in Islamabad & assumed his office. Azərbaycanın Pakistana yeni təyin olunmuş səfiri c-b Xəzər Fərhadov İslamabada gəlib&vəzifəsinə başlayıb pic.twitter.com/lfdvBs9u0I — Azerbaijan Emb. to Pakistan (@AzEmbPak) August 26, 2021

The new ambassador said, “I will make all my efforts to further strengthen and deepen relations between brotherly Azerbaijan and Pakistan”.

Farhadov has replaced Ali Fikrat oglu Alizadeh, who has been recalled by the government of Azerbaijan.

In July, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev had issued an order for appointing Khazar Farhadov as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan.

During the same month, Ali Alizada paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.

