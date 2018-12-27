Khawaja Shahzad Nasir LCCI acting President

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who is out of country.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir has more than 30 year experience of business and has travelled to various countries of the world. His objective is to excel in production system, train manpower according to the modern techniques and technology and thereby contribute at its best for the overall economy of the country.

He is Director of M/s Khawaja Nasiruddin & Sons (Pvt) Limited, which was established in 1943.

The firm is registered with Ministry of Defence and other allied government departments and generally manufacturer and exporter all sorts of tents and camping equipment, heavy texture uniform items, life jackets, commando jackets and overall combination etc.

A Textile Unit & Tentage Industry are markedly running under the umbrella of Khawaja Nasiruddin & Sons. His company earned customer’s trust by quality control, technical review and with a wide range of traditional and modern designs.

