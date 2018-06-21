Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.4 million

LAHORE : Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.413 million.

The details submitted by Saad Rafique in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that he and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique have a ancestral home worth Rs125,00000.

Saad Rafique owns house in Defence Housing Authority Phase 2 in Lahore worth Rs48. 2 million and two 16-kanal houses in Cantt worth Rs34,680,590 and Rs34,595,523. He is also the owner of Saadian Associates Marketing and Consultancy in DHA that is worth Rs29.8 million.

The former minister has a sum of Rs14 million in prize bonds and cash while his bank balance is only Rs1.5 million. He also has furniture worth Rs2.5 million.

Saad Rafique has mentioned himself as husband of two wives, Ghazala Saad and Shafaq Hera, and father of two daughters and one son.

In 2015, Saad Rafique earned Rs22.6 million income and paid Rs2.9 million in taxes while in 2017, he paid Rs5.2 million in taxes on his income of Rs39.8 million.

He owns shares worth Rs11.5 million and took loan of Rs29.5 million from a cousin.