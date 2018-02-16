Khawaja Muhammad Asif calls on President of Tunisia

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who is currently on an official visit to Tunisia, led Pakistan’s delegation to the 9th Session of the Bilateral Joint Commission.

According to an official statement by the Foreign Office on Friday, the minister also called on the President of the Republic of Tunisian, Mr. Beji Caid Essebsi.

The Foreign Minister thanked President Essebsi for affording the opportunity of meeting and for a very warm welcome to him and his delegation in Tunisia. He underlined the close and cordial ties between the two countries marked by commonality of faith, history and culture.

He applauded the leadership role of President Essebsi in preservation and continuation of democratic values and economic development in Tunisia.

The Foreign Minister also discussed with President Essebsi the substantive decisions taken during the 9th Session of the Bilateral Joint Commission. These included signing of various bilateral cooperation agreements, early holding of the Joint Business Council meeting, as well as meeting of the Joint Working Groups on Tourism and Energy. The Foreign Minister informed the President that he had invited his host and counterpart to undertake an early visit to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister dilated upon the commonalities of both countries in facing terrorism and a volatile neighborhood. He briefed the President in detail regarding the Afghan situation and Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

President Beji Caid Essebsi underlined that relations between Tunisia and Pakistan were not only special for both the governments but also for the two people, who were bound in fraternal ties, friendship and brotherhood.

He stressed upon the importance of regular contacts and exchange of delegations including holding of the Joint Commission Meetings between both the countries to exchange views on the political developments of mutual interest, as well as expansion in the bilateral trade and investment.

Orignally published by NNI