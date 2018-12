Khawaja Fareed Saraiki Literary Conference held at RAC

Rawalpindi

World Saraiki Congress in cooperation with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Tuesday organized ‘Khawaja Fareed Saraiki Literary Conference’ to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed.

Khawaja Moeen ud Din Mehboob Koreja, Sajada Nasheen Dargah Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed presided over the conference while MNAs Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak and Rana Qasim Noon were the chief guests.

Addressing at the conference, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak said that Khawaja Ghulam Fareed was poet of seven languages and he preached love and tolerance in his poetry.

MNA Rana Qasim Noon said that Khawaja Fareed was great poet of sub-continent who described various subjects in his poetry including revolution and deprivation of the land.

Sajada Nasheen Dargah Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Khawaja Moeen ud Din Mehboob Koreja said that the tomb of Khawaja Fareed is symbol of love and tolerance where people from all religions and sects visited frequently.

Chairman World Saraiki Congress Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Khawaja Ghulam Fareed poetry consisted of sweetness and love. He lamented that nobody had visited darbar Fareed on the occasion of his Urs.

The conference was also addressed by Mazhar Arif, Nazir Tabasum, Sadia Kamal and others.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp