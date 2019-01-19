Khawaja Brothers’ physical remand extended till Jan 26

Salim Ahmed

An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique’s physical remand till January 26 in connection to the Paragon Housing scam case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials presented the Rafique brothers before the court as their physical remand ended on Saturday.

As accountability court Judge Najmul Hassan heard the case, the NAB prosecutor requested the court that the physical remand of the PML-N leader and his brother be extended as the accountability watchdog had gained details of their bank accounts and needed time to further investigate.

Opposing NAB’s request, the counsel for the Rafique brothers said, “No headway has been made in the investigation. The brothers have nothing to do with Paragon Housing and thus their remand should not be extended.”

“There have been no irregularities in Saad Rafique’s bank account and a record of all transactions, including those pertaining to Paragon Housing, is available,” the counsel further said.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on NAB’s request. However, shortly after, the court accepted the accountability watchdog’s request and granted a seven-day extension in the physical remand of the Rafique brothers. The court ordered that the PML-N leader and his brother be presented before court on January 26.

On December 11, NAB arrested the Rafique brothers after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the housing society scam.

Share on: WhatsApp