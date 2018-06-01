Khawaja Asif thankful over judgment in his favor

SIALKOT : PML-N leader and former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday thanked the court over his disqualification case verdict.

Khawaja Asif said in her tweet message that he is thankful to Al-Mighty Allah for the decision in his favour.

Former Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal also reacted over the SC’s judgment in favor of Khawaja Asif and termed it as the victory of the truth.

Former Railways Minister, Saad Rafiq also thanked honorable judges and said dragging political issues in the court is “Third Class Politics”.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Usman Dar congratulated former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on becoming eligible to contest upcoming general elections, adding that the people ofSialkot will seal their fates now.

“We will compete in the court of people in Sialkot now. There will be a tough competition in Sialkot,” he said while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Friday.