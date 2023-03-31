Khawaja Asif regrets ‘fissures’ in judiciary

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has regretted “fissures” among the Supreme Court judges, saying the whole nation is pinning its hopes on this institution for justice and upholding of Constitution.

Talking to the newsmen outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on Friday after another judge recused himself from hearing the PTI appeal regarding delay in Punjab and KP elections, Khawaja Asif said “One thing is proving that there is lack of trust. This august building has got into a tizzy.”

The minister said “feuds” are a part of the political culture but not of the judicial culture. Khawaja Asif said “We are demanding full court from day one and the apex court bench is also shrinking from the day one. If you one to restore trust then constitute a full bench to hear this case.” NNI