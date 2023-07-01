ISLAMABAD – Canals in Pakistan are often a center of attraction for youngsters who visit these places to beat the heat of the scorching sun, especially in months of June and July but the latest person who visits the canal is no ordinary person, but the country’s defence minister Khawaja Asif.

A clip surfaced online showing a PML-N stalwart, diving into a local canal. Asif, 73, was making an attempt to get rid of hot and humid weather and he opts no easy way, but diving and enjoying swimming into the canal.

In the clip, the seasoned leader was seen donning a grey T-shirt and black shorts while he decided against wearing a life jacket. With the slight help of his aides who accompanied him to the unidentified location, the minister managed to climb on the bridge and then stunned everyone by taking a dip in water.

The clips left social media users in surprise as the PML-N leader was known for having a composed personality and his latest stunt went soon viral, triggering different reactions online.

Defence minister khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/JFo2y19pnE — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) July 1, 2023

Some people praised the minister for enjoying summertime like a common man while others urged him to take precautions before making any such moves.

For the unversed, hundreds of people visit these canals to pass summer times when trees offer shadow under the scorching sun; people even bring fruits with them to enjoy on weekends.